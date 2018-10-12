About a girl

The Vultures’ Song

Batley Baths on Saturday, October 20 .

A compelling and entertaining story of loss, survival and reconciliation.

The Vultures’ Song by Leeds based Theatre Company Blah Blah Blah explores migration, change and community across cultures and generations.

Inspired by the Partition of India in 1947, the play follows one young girl’s journey to safety as she experiences the consequences of a land divided.

A group of inquisitive vultures narrates the story, poking fun whilst they loiter, waiting to clean up.

Deborah Pakkar-Hull, director of Blah Blah Blah, said: “The main character is a young girl.

“The story follows her journey to find a new way of life when she is forced to leave her home during a period of mass migration within and beyond her country.”

Although inspired by the Partition of India, the play was not explicitly sited in a time or place, so explores themes of migration, change and community across cultures and generations.”

Creative Scene presents the play in partnership with Blah Blah Blah which has already toured it to a number of schools.

The Vultures’ Song is written by award-winning playwright Mike Kenny.

Producer Vicky Holliday of Creative Scene, which brings arts and culture to north Kirklees using Arts Council England funding, via the National Lottery, said: “It is the first time Creative Scene has staged a production in the sports hall at Batley Baths and we are happy our community is getting the chance to see this play.

“It is suitable for children over nine years of age.”

As well as the Batley performance on Saturday, October 20 at 2.30pm, the play can be seen at Interplay Theatre, Leeds on October 18 and has been seen at a number of schools across West Yorkshire.

Tickets for all these performances are available from www.creativescene.org.uk