Chilling ghost stories from Railway Children author

Edith in the Dark

Castleford Phoenix Theatre, Dec 14

Baroque Theatre Company Presents: Edith In the Dark'Cast:'Claire Bibby - Edith Nesbit'Grace Dunne - Biddy Thricefold'Jeremy Small - Mr Guasto''Edith in the Dark written by Philip Meeks 'Directed by Adam Morley'Produced by Claire Bibby ''Stage Manager: Samson Robinson 'Costume Design: Suzanne Bell 'Wig Specialist: Sophie Eade'Make Up Artist: Kerry McCarthy'Photography by Kellie Colby

Mention author Edith Nesbit and you instictively think of The Railway Children, Five Children and It and The Phoenix and the Carpet.

What people are possibly not as aware of are the wonderfully chilling ghost stories she also wrote.

And here, performed by Baroque Theatre Company, one of the UK’s most established professional independent theatre companies, former Emmerdale writer Philip Meeks brings together these little known supernatural tales under the title Edith in the Dark.

The play - which will go on a national tour - takes place on Christmas Eve. During a party hosted by her husband, Edith escapes to her attic writing room where she meets her housekeeper and a mysterious guest.

She reads them a story, not one of her cherished children’s tales, but one of her terrifying early ghost stories.

As the tales unfold it becomes clear all is not what it seems…Someone in the attic is hiding a deadly secret.

Edith in the Dark, is a haunting glimpse into the nightmarish inner world of an author whose reputation for cosy childhood innocence is only half the story.

Playwright Philip Meeks enjoyed sell-out performances when it was first commissioned in 2013 by Harrogate Theatre.

He has written for Emmerdale (ITV), Doctors (BBC) and his new play ‘Harpy’ starring Su Pollard recently premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Other works include ‘Murder, Margaret and Me’ at New York Fringe and more recently at the Salisbury Playhouse.

The play stars Claire Bibby as Edith Nesbit, Grace Dunne as Biddy Thricefold and Jeremy Small as Mr Guasto.

Said director Adam Morley: “I am very excited to be directing this play on its first ever national tour. E Nesbit, who co-founded the Fabian Society, is best known for children’s favourite The Railway Children but little is known of her adult ghost stories or her own life. This chilling production will certainly provide audiences with some shock moments and surprising twists. Be ready!”.

lThe play is suitable for 14 and overs. Tickets from 01977 664566 or castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk