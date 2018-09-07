Fancy joining the cast of a professional panto?

Sleeping Beauty

Castleford Civic Centre, December 20-31.

Zombrana Entertainment, the producers of Castleford’s professional pantomime, are on the lookout for boys and girls who love to sing and dance and are aged between eight and 18 years to join the cast of Sleeping Beauty at the Civic Centre this Christmas.

The show which runs through December stars the wonderful Vicki Michelle, who readers will remember as Yvette alongside Gordon Kaye’s Rene Artois in Allo Allo and from 2007-9 and Patricia Foster in rural soap Emmerdale.

Vicki takes the role of Carabosse in the pantomime.

An informal and fun audition workshop will be held on Saturday, September 22 and those auditioning are asked to wear comfortable and suitable clothing and shoes, and be prepared to learn some dancing and a song.

All children attending the auditions must be accompanied by an adult.

Those who are successful must be available for the whole of the rehearsal and performance period, and no rehearsal or performance must be missed. Rehearsals dates are from Saturday, December 1 until the opening of the pantomime on Thursday, December 20. They will take place most weekday evenings and weekend daytimes. They will then need to be available throughout the run. There are 20 performances in all, plus technical and dress rehearsals. All successful applicants will be subject to local education authority performance licensing, which the Zombrana team will guide them through.

To book a place please go to www.castlefordpanto.com/auditions or call the Box Office on 01977 330 315.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first come first served basis, so early booking is recommended!