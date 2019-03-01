Fire, smoke and loud bangs in brilliant Brainiac show in Wakefield

Strap on your safety goggles for a science show that’s been described as ‘Science Museum meets Top Gear’.

Based on the multi award-winning TV show, Brainiac Live! will take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful.

Expect exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves and loads of live daredevil stunts!

Watch the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Saturday, March 9.

The show contains pyrotechnics and loud bangs and is suitable for children over six.

For tickets call 01924 211311 or go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk