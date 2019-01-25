Here’s what’s coming up at Theatre Royal Wakefield

From astronauts to politicans, some of the north of England’s greatest women are to be lauded and applauded in Wakefield next week.

Kate Fox’s Where There’s Muck There’s Bras celebrates the real northern powerhouse - the sung and unsung women of the North of England.

Women you might have heard of include Britain’s first astronaut, Sheffield’s Helen Sharman, the first female speaker of the House of Commons, Dewsbury’s Betty Boothroyd and music hall star, the inimitable Hylda Baker.

Women you may not have heard of include Liverpool’s Hilda James who introduced the front crawl to the UK, Lilian Bader, one of the first black women in the RAF and Red Ellen Wilkinson, the MP who led the Jarrow March. It’s at the theatre on February 7.

Also coming up at the Theatre Royal in February is Showstopper! The Improvised Musical on February 8.

The spontaneous musical comedy is at its absolute finest and is coming direct from the West End. And on February 9 it’s the turn of The Masters of the House - Europe’s leading musical theatre concert show which features former stars from Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, The Producers and other hit West End musicals, performing in concert.

For tickets call 01924 211311 or go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk