In the Night Garden Live is coming to Yorkshire - here's how to get tickets

Popular children's television series In the Night Garden is bringing its live tour to Yorkshire, with two dates announced for next year.

The hit CBeebies show, which is aimed at youngesters aged between one and six, will be coming to theatres in Bradford and Hull in June and July 2019.

What is in store?

The brand new live show will see beloved characters Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and friends brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music.

The show will last just under an hour and is a completely new production for the very first In the Night Garden Live UK theatre tour.

When is the show coming to Yorkshire?

In the Night Garden Live will be visiting the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford on 29 and 30 June 2019, and the New Theatre in Hull on 20 and 21 July 2019.

When are tickets available?

Tickets go on sale next month, with pre-sale tickets available on Tuesday 16 October and general sale on Wednesday 17 October.

How to buy tickets

You must register by 1pm on 5 October to be eligible for the pre-sale, which lets you book 24 hours before everyone else.

Those who do will also receive a live poster and colouring sheet for your little one, with 30,000 packs to be given away.

Visit In the Night Garden Live's website to register for pre-sale tickets.

General sale tickets will be available 24 hours later on 17 October.