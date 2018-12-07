Mark Thomas and the NHS

Mark Thomas - Check-up: Our NHS at 70

Theatre Royal Wakefield, April 18 (this is a filmed performance)

Following a ground-breaking tour of his last show Showtime From the Frontline in which he, alongside two Palestinian comics, re-enacted their time setting up a comedy club in Jenin, Mark Thomas turns his attention back to the UK and to our very own National Health Service.

Selling out his Fringe run once again this year to absolute critical acclaim, Mark’s now famous, unique style of theatre, comedy, investigative journalism and reportage won him yet another prestigious Scotsman Fringe First Award this August and he went on to perform the show for a two week sell-out run at London’s Arcola Theatre.

Mark is 54, the NHS is 70, and the UK national average life expectancy is 84. If Mark makes it to 84, the NHS will be 100. What will they both look like?

Based on a series of interviews with leading experts in and on the NHS, residencies in hospitals and surgeries, and with theatre director Nicolas Kent, Mark uses his own demise to explore the state we’re in; what’s going wrong in our NHS, how it can go right, and what the future might hold for us all

Tickets from the box office on 01924 211311 or theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk For more on Mark Thomas - www.markthomasinfo.com