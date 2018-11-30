Maxwell Caulfield and Juliette Mills to star in classic thriller

Husband and wife Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield lead the star cast in the latest instalment of the Classic Thriller Theatre Company, the Lady Vanishes.

The cast also features Lorna Fitzgerald, fresh from her shock departure from the role of Abi Branning in BBC’s EastEnders, Matt Barber (Atticus Aldridge in Downtown Abbey) Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey), Philip Lowrie (Dennis Tanner in Coronation Street), and Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier).

Socialite Iris is travelling home to England on the train when an accident introduces her to the mild-mannered Miss Froy.

After her travelling companion suddenly disappears, Iris is perplexed to find that all the other passengers deny ever having seen her.

With the help of urbane musician Max she turns detective and together they become drawn into a complex web of European intrigue as they try to solve the mystery of why the lady vanished.

A quick-witted and devilishly fun thriller, the 1939 classic fi lm is ranked as one of the best British films of all time.

This early masterpiece from Hitchcock - the ‘Master of Suspense’ – is brought to life in a new adaptation from the masters of the stage thriller.

It is on Leeds Grand Theatre from Monday July 22 to Saturday July 29.

Tickets are on sale now on 0844 848 2700.