Richard Jones is just magic

Richard Jones - Escape

Castleford Phoenix Theatre, on Thursday, April 25 at 7.30pm

Imagine walking in to a capsule where your daily life fades away behind you and you’re part of an exclusive audience watching something that’s more than just a magic show. Imagine that you could be transported into a world where every boundary you’ve imagined in your mind could be broken? Richard Jones was the winner of ITV’s 10th Britain’s Got Talent competition in 2016 - the only magician ever to achieve this feat. The 28-year-old from Leytonstone, London is a trained British Army soldier and has also become one of the world’s greatest magicians. Richard has travelled to every continent wowing audiences with his captivating performances and first-class show. And when Richard arrives at Castleford’s Phoenix Theatre with his new show Escape, he has something very different in store for fans – this time, he’s attempting something called ‘meaningful magic’.

That’s not just your normal set of tricks, but a programme by which to live your life. “I decided it was time to shake things up for this tour and I wanted to combine techniques from my normal magic shows with new techniques of self-help that I’ve been developing,” said Richard. “I’m confident in the notion that I could change the way audience the minds of my audience work forever with a series of mind methods that can cure a whole host of issues and insecurities. “I can’t wait to unleash this new side of me to the public and get out there to start potentially changing lives.”

His show includes the classic mind-blowing tricks from Britain’s Got Talent that led judge Simon Cowell to say “You Sir - are a wizard. That has to be magic” and Prince Charles to later enthuse ... “Absolutely Mind Boggling!” This show really is something unique and unmissable.

Tickets: 01977 664566 or castlefordphoenixtheatre.co.uk