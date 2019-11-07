10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Last few days to see the fabulous musical The King and I at Leeds Grand Theatre. Photo: Matthew Murphy

1 The King and ILeeds Grand Theatre, until November 9The musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. Performing as Anna, fresh from her West End success, is Annalene Beechey, and reprising his critically acclaimed Broadway performance as The King is Jose Llana. The two stars have been wowing audiences since the musical embarked on its international tour earlier this year. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical boasts one of the finest scores ever written, including Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance, and features a company of over 50 world-class performers with full-scale orchestra; The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre.http://www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

2 Jackie and the BeanstalkLeeds Playhouse, November 8-9Once upon a time, in a back garden not too far from here, Jackie and her Grandad Jack love to share tales of giants, castles and magic. That is until Jackie’s adventure takes a turn for the worst. How can she tell stories to make her garden grow now that Grandad has gone? Then one day…a beanstalk appears. A story full of adventure, laughter and growing up. Watch Curly Tales’ brand new production for three-eight year-olds and their grown-ups, featuring original live music, songs and puppetry.

Jackie and the Beanstalk, fun for all the family.

3 The Stylistics St George’s Hall, Bradford, November 12The Stylistics are known instantly for their many recognisable hits such as the Grammy nominated You Make Me Feel Brand New plus numerous classics including Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love), Let’s Put it All Together, Stop Look Listen, You are Everything, Betcha by Golly Wow, Sing Baby Sing and more. The Stylistics remain the real deal, fabulously entertaining and musically breathtaking, plying audiences with the hits that made them a household name.http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

4 Sculpture SkillsYorkshire Sculpture Park, West Bretton, November 9, 1-4pmSpend family time together to design, create and construct your own abstract sculpture. Take inspiration from David Smith and Barbara Hepworth, pioneering abstract sculptures. Let their artist support and inspire your family to play with materials, explore shape, and consider balance to develop and challenge your sculpture-making skills. Suitable for ages eight+, booking essential.http://www.ysp.org.uk

5 BLINKDewsbury Town Centre, 3.30-8.30pmBLINK is a free, walk-through experience that invites people of all ages to see peace differently. Enter the five eyes of BLINK to play with a giant kaleidoscope, work with others to build a giant boat and record your messages of hope for the future. Researched and produced by young people in Dewsbury, Stoke, Peterborough and Sheerness, BLINK draws on our local and national history of peace to ask you what kind of future you want to see. Peace is a doing word. What are you going to do? This event is free and suitable for all ages – but booking is advised. http://www.creativescene.org.uk

6 Parkland WalkNostell, November 9, 1-2.30pmExplore Nostell’s changing seasons, wildlife, landscape and history in this 2.5 mile guided parkland walk. A knowledgeable walk leader will guide you on a brief history of the estate, as well as exploring the lakes, meadows and woodland to discover seasonal highlights and top species to spot from kingfishers to kestrels. No need to book, just meet the guide at the entrance to the courtyard. http://www.nationaltrust.org.uk

The Prague Symphony Orchestra. Photo: Jan Slavk

7 Ossett Brewery TourKings Yard, Low Mill Road, Off Healey Road, Ossett, November 8-9The brewery uses the finest quality English grown barley and wheat malts, together with distinctive hops from around the world. All beers are brewed using a single variety hop (a bit like a single malt whisky) and while most of the beers are pale and hoppy the range varies from the darkest treacle stout to the lightest pale ale. Visitors can also purchase bottled beers, gift packs and brewery merchandise from the shop.http://www.ossett-brewery.co.uk

8 WWE Live!First Direct Arena, Leeds, November 9WWE Live is a unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment. Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment!http://www.firstdirectarena.com

9 Prague Symphony OrchestraSt George’s Hall, Bradford, November 9The Prague Symphony Orchestra are joined by former BBC Young Musician of the Year, cellist Laura van der Heijden who will be performing the rarely heard, beautifully poised 1st Cello Concerto by Martinů. Opening the programme are the Overture and Three Dances from the comic opera The Bartered Bride by Czech composer Smetana, a piece widely regarded as a major contribution towards the development of Czech music. The famous Symphony No. 9 (From the New World) by Dvorak completes the evening’s all-Czech programme. By far Dvorak’s most popular symphony and one of the most popular of all symphonies, its slow movement Largo provided the theme for the Hovis bread advert of the 1970’s.http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk