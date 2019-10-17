10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Kinky Boots

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until October 26

With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the shoe factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola - a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. West End star Kayi Ushe will be putting on the boots to play Lola. It’s the ultimate fun night out for you and your loved ones, so book now and experience the energy, joy and laughter of this dazzling show.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Russian National Ballet performing Giselle.

2 Giselle

Theatre Royal Wakefield, October 22

Russian National Ballet returns for their annual UK tour with the premiere of the most romantic ballet in the world. The gravely ill peasant girl Giselle falls in love with the handsome Prince Albrecht, who has been unfaithful to her. When jealous rivals claim her fiancé, the heartbreak is too much for her to bear. Weakened by her ill health and driven mad by despair, Giselle takes her own life. After her funeral Prince Albrecht visits her grave. The spirits of women betrayed before their wedding days return to take revenge on their philandering fiancés by dancing them to death. Only Giselle’s powerful love saves the remorseful Albrecht from this cruel fate, proving that love can conquer all – even death.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

3 La bohème

Leeds Grand Theatre, until October 26

When you have nothing but love, you have everything to lose. Fall for one of the most popular operas of all time. On a cold Christmas night in bohemian Paris, Mimì knocks on Rodolfo’s door in search of a candle light and a love is sparked that changes their lives forever. But can this love survive the harsh winter? Puccini’s tale is told through gloriously moving music that perfectly captures both the overwhelming rush of love at first sight, and the utter devastation of loss.

http://www.operanorth.co.uk

4 Elkie Brooks

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 19

Join Elkie as she performs her biggest hits including Pearl’s A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool (If You think It’s Over), Don’t Cry Out Loud and No More The Fool as well as many more. Long before the end of a live show and the frequent standing ovations that accompany it, there comes a point where Elkie does something so amazing that it leaves her audience almost spellbound. It could be a particularly emotional rendition of one of her ballads, a powerhouse blues vocal or one of her trademark impossibly long notes that leaves the audience mesmerised.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

5 The Parting Glass

Queen’s Mill, Wakefield, October 19

Jim’s always been a bit of a character – the life and soul of the party - a Leeds lad through and through. And Sara’s his perfect match - a Leeds lass with a sense of adventure, and a cutting wit. They should be having the time of their lives; but Jim’s always had this lingering feeling that he’s not quite built for this world. Tonight, he wants to talk, to tell you his story – one that he’s never told before. Exploring mental health, masculinity and human connection in a social media-obsessed world, join us for this new play by Leeds-based writer Chris O’Connor and Red Ladder Theatre Company.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Pontefract Lantern Festival hosted by Pontefract Lioness Club takes place on Saturday.

6 Pontefract Lantern Festival

Pontefract Castle, October 19

Expect thousands of lanterns on display in a magical parade that starts at Pontefract Castle and winds its way through the streets of Pontefract. As the parade reaches Friarwood Valley Gardens, you’ll encounter a place transformed into a magical fairytale land lit by lantern light. There will be a carnival feel as music from Leeds-based Samba band Leao do Norte Escola de Samba guides the route, and there will be spectacular fire-eating displays and entertainment for all the family, including a party with Ridings FM, plus food, drink and charity stalls. The parade departs Pontefract Castle at 7pm heading to the Valley Gardens. Gates to the castle open at 6pm.

http://www.facebook.com/Pontefractlanternfestival/

7 Memories of an Indian Childhood

Theatre Royal Wakefield, October 21

An extraordinary personal story mixed with traditional tales. Be transported to Bombay... dusty, crowded and vibrant… Welcome to Sita’s world of large families, stubborn hairdos and romantic train journeys. Slowly the light-hearted stories about friendships and games give way to darker more painful memories. Her father’s gruelling exodus at the onset of World War II and later the Indian emergency, precipitating the need to leave India and come to Britain. Atmospheric, intimate, funny and moving.

http://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

8 Stick Man

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 21-23

Touching, funny and utterly original, Freckle Productions’ delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s Stick Man is back! What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

9 Suzi Ruffell: Dance Like Everyone’s Watching

The Studio, Bradford, October 23

Suzi Ruffell’s brand new stand up comedy show Dance Like Everyone’s Watching. Suzi has made a name for herself by turning tragedy and anxiety into big laughs. This year she is actually happy. This show answers the question: are all stand-ups at their best when they are miserable? Fingers crossed no! Strictly 15+ only.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Award-winning production Stick Man. Photo: Robin Savage.

6 Lulu: On Fire

St George’s Hall, Bradford, October 18

Celebrating 55 years since the release of the debut smash hit single Shout, Lulu brings her On Fire tour to Bradford! On Fire is a show packed full of hits, such as The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and, of course, Shout, amongst many others, as Lulu recounts her remarkable life. Backed by her band, a huge LED screen (for the first time) showing carefully selected personal and career defining moments.

http://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk