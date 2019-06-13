10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire

Your guide to events you must not miss this week!

1 Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Leeds Grand Theatre, until June 15

Union J’s Jaymi Hensley dons the Technicolor Dreamcoat for his first ever major musical role. Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do and many more.

2 The Drifters

Victoria Theatre Halifax, June 16

The Drifters are back on tour in the UK and are coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the last six decades. The legendary group have previously been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine and have produced an incredible list of hits — including; Saturday Night at the Movies, Come on Over to My Place, Stand By Me, Under the Boardwalk and many, many more!

3 Inside

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, June 15

‘What was it like in mummy’s tummy?’ Have you ever heard this question? Or tried to answer? We did and the result is Inside. Set in a campsite and inspired by life inside the womb, inside features multi-sensory activities, shadow theatre, live sound-making and object theatre. Inside is an intimate, interactive show, specifically devised for one to four year-olds, alongside their families.

4 Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys Experience

Wakefield Theatre Royal, June 15

Come and celebrate with the band as they commemorate 31 years since the Wilburys original album release. Roy Orbison & The Traveling Wilburys Experience will take you on a journey through the story of The Wilburys. With expert narrative, big screen action and tributes to Jeff Lynne, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Bob Dylan. All The Traveling Wilbury hits and classics are included in the show; Handle With Care, End Of The Line, Wilbury Twist, Heading For The Light, Tweeter And The Monkey Man, Nobody’s Child, Last Night and many more. Totally unique to this production are five authentic look-alikes and sound-alikes to the famous Traveling Wilburys, enabling the show to explore the solo hits of the famous five. This joyous, up-tempo, feelgood celebration of classic pop music is guaranteed to have you singing and dancing in the aisles.

5 The Castaways

Wakefield Theatre Royal, June 18

In the not too distant future, flooding and coastal erosion have ravaged many parts of the UK. Scores of towns and cities have been destroyed. The country is in a state of emergency. Turning the international refugee crisis on its head, young mum, Sam, and her young son, Alfie, are forced to join a growing population of desperate migrants embarking on a journey that will lead them from camp to camp. As the country lurches towards environmental devastation and the veneer of civilisation begins to slip, Sam must face a dangerous decision in order to survive.

6 American Idiot

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford, until June 15

Winner of two Tony Awards® and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. The show features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer. This thrilling musical has had Green Day fans in rapture and introduced a generation of theatregoers to their powerful and moving musical style. Starring singer-songwriter Luke Friend (X-Factor), Tom Milner (The Voice and Waterloo Road) and introducing Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

7 Opera North’s Big Sing: Wonderland Restored

St George’s Hall, June 13-14

Join us for an inspirational evening of music making as pupils from Leeds schools join forces to perform a new commission piece, Wonderland Restored, written by composer Will Todd and based upon his opera Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

8 Fallen Angel

Wakefield Theatre Royal, until June 14

Fallen Angel; a story of betrayal, power, revenge and true love. Living in an enchanted forest close to the human kingdom, we follow a story where fantasy and human life cross paths. Based on the story behind Sleeping Beauty, Fallen Angel must protect her kingdom and strengthen her heart to seek revenge from those who have betrayed her. She sets a curse that only true love can break, believing there to be no such thing, only to realise the power of love can conquer all. This production features original choreography and is performed by Mechanics’ Performing Arts Dance students. It showcases a fusion of dance styles and includes imaginative musical compositions from the School of Popular Music at Wakefield College.

9 Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile

The Cluntergate Centre, Horbury, June 16

We’re in The Beacon, Buttershaw, and it’s Christmas 1990. That’s in Bradford. Andrea Dunbar is here, she’s the one that wrote Rita Sue and Bob Too and The Arbor — a true Bradford lass, a mum, sister, and best friend too. Black Teeth and a Brilliant Smile is a play, adapted by Lisa Holdsworth from Adelle Stripe acclaimed novel of Dunbar’s life. Filled with a host of Bradford characters, laugh out loud banter, and some dark times too. Men have always told Andrea’s story. But this evening, she’s telling it for herself.

10 Little Miss Sunshine

The Alhambra, Bradford, June 19-22

The road to happiness is a bumpy ride! The Hoover family has more than a few troubles, but young Olive has her heart set on winning the Little Miss Sunshine beauty contest. When an invitation to compete comes out of the blue, the Hoovers must pile in to their rickety yellow camper van. Can it survive the 800-mile trip from New Mexico to California — and more importantly, can they? This uplifting, modern classic celebrates the quirks of every family, the potholes in every road, and the power of overcoming our differences.

