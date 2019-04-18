10 Things you should see in West Yorkshire over the next seven days If you're looking for something to do over the Easter holidays and beyond then we can help you out! Here's our pick of the best children's shows, comedy and theatre happening in the area in the coming week. 1. Annie: Bradford Alhambra Theatre Anita Dobson stars as the spiteful and scheming Miss Hannigan is this fun and heartwarming family favourite. From April 22-27. other Buy a Photo 2. Around the World in 80 Days: Leeds Playhouse This madcap Easter treat will play in the Pop-Up theatre before touring to community venues across Leeds. Now until April 28. other Buy a Photo 3. LAOS present West Side Story: Leeds Grand Theatre One of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. April 23-27 other Buy a Photo 4. Sing-a-Long-a-Grease: Theatre Royal Wakefield Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential. April 25. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3