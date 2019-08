Woolley beer Festival will return next week, with beers, gin, prosecco and food on offer.

Returning for a second year, the festival raises money for a number of local causes, including Wakefield Hospice. It will be held at Barnsley Woolley Miners Cricket Club.

The festival will run from 7pm on Friday, September 6 and 12pm to 5pm on Saturday, September 7, with a third session held on Saturday evening.

Search Woolley Beer Fest 2019 for tickets and further information.