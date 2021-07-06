Buzz Bingo ready to open a new club in Castleford with big celebration

The new club, which will be located on Albion Street just one and a half miles from the existing site, will open on August 5 with a formal opening night celebration on Saturday August 7.

The club, which is currently operated by Majestic Bingo under its Ritz Bingo name, has been temporarily closed since November 5, and was not going to be able to reopen without Buzz Bingo’s support, meaning there would no longer be a bingo venue in Castleford.

The purchase of the club by Buzz Bingo will mean Castleford fans still have a place to play bingo and get to enjoy a refurbished club when it reopens as Buzz Bingo in August.

All employees currently working at the Buzz Bingo Castleford club and the Majestic Bingo club will be offered another position within the Buzz Bingo business, either at the new location or at Buzz Bingo clubs in the surrounding area such as Leeds and Wakefield.

Ahead of the supermarket operator moving into the Buzz Bingo Park Street site, both the existing and new site will remain open for the foreseeable future and will be welcoming new and existing bingo players.

Peter Brigden, Chief Retail Officer at Buzz Bingo said: “Our Castleford club is a thriving and popular club in the local community, so we’re delighted that we’re able to support the bingo community with another local location for them to come and enjoy bingo.

"The venue will be going through some fairly drastic refurbishments too including a fresh coat of paint, updating lots of the furnishings inside and a total kitchen refit. We’re also fitting a lift and an accessible toilet to ensure the club can accommodate wheelchair users and those with reduced mobility.”

“It‘s really important to us that both our existing colleagues at the current Buzz Bingo Castleford site and the currently closed Majestic could all be offered a job within Buzz Bingo, so we’re really pleased this has been possible.”

Following careful government guidelines, all Buzz Bingo clubs have now reopened their doors to customers.