Celebrate local organisations at Five Towns Community Day

The 4th annual Five Towns Community Day will return to Pontefract Park on Saturday September 14.

The event is organised and funded by Five Towns Christian Fellowship and supported by Wakefield Council.

Families are invited to come along and celebrate the work of local charities and organisations in the community.

There will be plenty of crafts for children to take part in, including fishing lessons at Pontefract Park Lake from Five Towns Angling.

There will also be coracles, which are small boats (traditionally used for fishing), down at the lake to have a go on.

Ali Crompton, Head of Community Engagement said: “The aim of the event is to raise awareness of some fantastic local groups and organisations and to provide a great event for all ages that doesn’t cost a fortune to attend.

“We’re excited to have a number of partners on board with lots of activities from fishing, rock climbing, bush craft alongside some performances from local dance/gymnastics groups.”

Children will be able to take part in the activities throughout the day, all provided by local organisations, including giant inflatables, falconry, toddler soft play, dance performances, stalls and music.

Food and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

The celebrations will begin at noon until 4pm.

