Dinosaurs coming to Wakefield's Trinity Walk

The pop up dinosaurs will be on show on August 28.

Families will be able to take pictures with the dinosaurs for free.

The event, which is a collaboration with Wakefield BID, will include a huge triceratops, dramatic stilt walkers and baby dinosaurs.

Trinity Walk

The event is free, will take place in the square outside New Look/Costa/old Debenhams and will feature:

12.00pm - Stilt walkers out promoting the next dino show until 12.20pm

12.00pm - 12.25pm Acoustic performances singing children’s and pop classics while stilt walkers promote for show.

12.25pm - Fire performance featuring entertainer singing Frozen before ice queen comes out to put ice blanket on fire

12.30pm - Elsa introduces dinosaurs who appear for show with meet and greets until 1pm