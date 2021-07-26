Half term in Wakefield: 12 of the best days out for children and families in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this summer
Another half term holiday has arrived, and thousands of families are beginning to make plans to help fill a week without school.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 11:06 am
To give you a helping hand, we've come up with a list of 12 family-friendly days out in Wakefield and the Five Towns. Whether you're looking for a way to tire out your little ones, a chance to meet up with some long-lost friends, or simply a cheap way to entertain the whole family this half term, there's sure to be something on this list for you. Please note: Some activities may need to be booked in advance. Check with the attraction or activity for further information.
