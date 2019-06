With the mercury expected to ruse, there will be plenty on offer at Carr Lodge Park from 11am to 4.30pm. Check out our list of the show's highlights below. Entry to the event is free. For further details, visit the Horbury Show website. For a list of family events taking place this weekend, click here.

1. Ian's Mobile Farm Returning for a second year, the farm is free to attend. Adjacent to the tennis courts, the farm will include guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens, ducks, pony, sheep and alpacas. The farm is expected to be one of the highlights of the show.

2. Horbury Victoria Brass Band The brass band will perform in the Band area from 1.10pm to 1.40pm, and again from 2.35pm to 3.05pm.

3. Phoenix All Stars Majorettes A regular at the show, the Majorettes will perform in the main ring from 11.15am, and are expected to finish at 11.40am.

4. Punch and Judy Fans of this children's classic can expect three 20 minute performances during the day. The first performance will begin at 12pm, followed by 1.55pm and 3.30pm shows.

