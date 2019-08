Friarwood Festival will return for a second year.

The free family music festival is held in Pontefract’s Friarwood Valley Gardens and celebrates the best that the town has to offer, with live music and stalls for all the family, as well as a raffle.

The festival will take plans on Saturday, August 17, and will run from 2pm to 9pm before an evening celebration at the Robin Hood Inn.

A limited amount of free parking will be available in the hospital car park next to the gardens.