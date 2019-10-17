Ossett's first Oktoberfet to take place this weekend

A family event that will get you into the festive spirit is coming to Ossett.

And organisers of Oktoberfest are hoping it will attract people to find out what the town has to offer.

There will be live entertainment plus a range of food and drink from around the world on offer in the precinct.

The event has been organised by Bistro 42 and Squires Family Deli.

Debbie Squires, who has organised the event, said: “We are aiming to bring people in from further afield to get them to see what our town has to offer."

Oktoberfest takes place at Ossett Market Place between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, October 19.