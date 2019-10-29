Ossett to host third gin festival - with more than 50 flavours on offer

The Ossett Festival of Gin will take place this weekend, with more than 50 flavours on offer.

Gin lovers are invited to enjoy the event at Ossett Town Hall on Saturday, November 2, which will run from 7pm to 11pm.

This will be the third Gin Festival held in the town, following successful events in November and April.

More than 50 gins - many distilled locally - will be on offer at the evening, which is open to over-18s only.

Entry to the event costs £15 and includes entry, a first drink, a gin glass and programme, as well as a meat or vegetarian pie.

Tickets are available at bierhuis.co.uk and must be purchased by Wednesday, October 30.