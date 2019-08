The Pont’ Dance will return this weekend, raising money for the town’s hospice.

The event, which raises money for the Prince of Wales Hospice, returned in 2017, more than 40 years after it had last taken place.

Tickets to the evening cost £10 and can be purchased from Michelle’s Flowers or Pontefract Scooter Club.

The dance will take place on Saturday, August 10 from 7pm, at Pontefract Town Hall.

Call 01977 798300 to purchase tickets or for more information.