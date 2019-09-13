Pontefract to host final 'It's a Knockout' charity event

Annual charity event, 'It’s a Knockout', will return to Purston Park to raise money for the Prince Of Wales Hospice.

The event will take place on Sunday September 22, in which local teams and businesses will face a giant obstacle course to raise money for the Hospice.

This is thefinal year 'It's a Knockout' will take placein Pontefract.

Events officer, Dan Wales, said: “We are very excited for our 'It’s a Knockout' event this year, bringing together companies, groups of friends and Hospice staff all to compete in an action packed fun filled day.

“The teams will be facing plenty of challenges with large inflatables and loads of foam. It’s promised to be a day to remember.”

This years teams include: the Hospice Nurses, Milestone Flooring, Eitex, Pisces Swim School, Millenium Care, G3 Marketing, Greencore and Pyramid 8.

Spectators are invited to come and watch the event on the day and cheer on their favourite team. There will be rides, stalls and refreshments.

The event will run between 9am and 5pm at Purston Park, situated on Ackworth Road in Featherstone.