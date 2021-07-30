The top 10 FREE things to do with kids in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this summer

The summer holidays are upon us once more, leaving the little ones excited for adventure - and long days out enjoying the sunny weather. The idea of long weeks spend lounging in the sunshine might sound appealing, but for many people the warmer months present a far larger challenge: just how do you keep the kids entertained for six weeks straight?

If you’ve been left scratching your head for ways to entertain the kids this summer, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re simply looking for a walk to tire out a few sets of little legs, or a day of fun for the whole family, there’s sure to be something for everyone - and every budget - on our list.