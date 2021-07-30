The top 10 FREE things to do with kids in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this summer

The summer holidays are upon us once more, leaving the little ones excited for adventure - and long days out enjoying the sunny weather. The idea of long weeks spend lounging in the sunshine might sound appealing, but for many people the warmer months present a far larger challenge: just how do you keep the kids entertained for six weeks straight?
If you’ve been left scratching your head for ways to entertain the kids this summer, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re simply looking for a walk to tire out a few sets of little legs, or a day of fun for the whole family, there’s sure to be something for everyone - and every budget - on our list.
1. National Coal Mining Museum
Make it a day to remember with a trip to the National Coal Mining Museum for England. Celebrate your district’s coal mining history, enjoy the rolling selection of summer activities and maybe even learn a few things as you go! Among the activities on show this summer are blacksmith demonstrations, crafty activities in the makers’ shed and horse keeper talks. Entry to the museum is free, but a £5 deposit is needed to book an underground tour.
2. Festival of the Earth
Enjoy some culture this summer with the Festival of the Earth, an exciting collection of events, activities, workshops and more. Taking place from July to October, this event will be held at locations across Wakefield, with creative workshops, sculptures and live performances to entertain the whole family.
3. Summer Reading Challenge
A classic summer activity, the Summer Reading Challenge is back - and bigger than ever before! Sign your little ones up to the Wild World Heroes reading challenge, and help them develop their reading skills, while learning how to stand up for the planet. You can take part at your local library, or via the Summer Reading Challenge website.
4. Seaside on Tour
You might have taken your little ones to Wakefield’s Seaside in the City events in previous years, but this year’s show promises a new kind of adventure. The 30 minute show promises tales of piracy and adventure, with free tickets available. The show will tour the district in August, with performances in Castleford, Pontefract, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Sandal, Airedale, Featherstone, Stanley, Normanton, Horbury, Ossett and Wakefield.