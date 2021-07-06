Win tickets to see Castleford Tigers at Wembley
A lucky reader is being given the chance to win four tickets to the Challenge Cup Final to roar on the mighty Tigers, as they take on St Helens for the famous trophy at Wembley Stadium in London.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:22 pm
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 12:24 pm
The competition, courtesy of Super League sponsors Bathelors Peas, will also see the lucky winner receive a £50 shopping voucher.
In a showpiece match sure to deliver thrills, Castleford Tigers will seek to win the Challenge Cup for the first time since 1986.
PRIZE
Four (4x) tickets to St Helens vs Castleford Tigers match at Wembley Stadium, Saturday, July 17. Kick-off: 3pm
PLUS a £50 shopping voucher
Closing date is July 8th.
Question:
How many times have Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers won the Challenge Cup? (combined total)
Email your answers to: [email protected]