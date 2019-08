Yorkshire Craft Beer Festival will return this weekend, with more than 200 beers on offer.

The annual festival will be held at Queen’s Mill, Castleford, and will run across two days, with an evening session from 6pm to 11pm on Friday, August 16, followed by afternoon and evening sessions the following day.

Tickets will be available at the door for the price of £5, a portion of which will be donated to Castleford Heritage Trust.

Visit yorkshirecraftbeers.co.uk for more information.