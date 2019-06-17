Wakefield pub poker player takes home £4,000 in Las Vegas tournament

A pub poker player is celebrating winning £4,000 after landing in the final two at a high-profile tournament in Las Vegas.

Michael Morris, 30, of Wakefield has just returned home as runner up of the Redtooth Poker VEGAS100 event where he beat out 98 other top poker players to fight for the top prize.

In a nail-biting conclusion, Michael landed in the final two and was narrowly beaten out for the top prize by Essex player Mathew Sherreard.

Barista Michael, who plays at the Calder & Hops on Northgate, said: “The quality of players in Vegas was insane so just coming second in front of them all is huge.

“It was my first time in Vegas and it’s like no place on Earth – like a lot of people, I went alone, and they were such a friendly bunch of people it didn’t even matter.

“The player who won was from down South – so technically I can say I’m the best in the North!”

Michael had progressed by qualifying from his pub league at the Calder & Hops before winning at the final qualifying event at the Grosvenor Casino in Leeds, securing his ticket to Vegas.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth, said: “Over the years the competition has just got bigger and bigger.

“We are thrilled for Michael and would like to congratulate him on placing so highly at this prestigious tournament.”

“Michael fought off incredibly tough competition for his shot at the title and coming in as runner up is a huge achievement in itself – he should be extremely proud of himself.”

Now in its 13th year, VEGAS100, operated by Redtooth, is the UK’s largest live pub poker league with more than 1,000 venues.