Where to celebrate National Vegetarian Week in Leeds

May 14-20 marks National Vegetarian Week, a seven day celebration showcasing the benefits and pleasures of meat-free dining.

The week-long event is endorsed by the Vegetarian Society and through a variety of events around the country, it aims to illustrate that following a vegetarian diet can be both delicious and exciting.

National Vegetarian Week is a week long celebration showcasing the best of meat-free dining

The growing demand for veggie

Following the rise in popularity of vegetarianism over recent years, the demand for tasty veggie dishes is ever growing and now more restaurants than ever are offering increasingly varied menus to ensure eating out is accessible to all.

Last year more than 100 events were held across the country to illustrate the diversity of vegetarian food, with chefs serving food to local communities, charity lunches and a host of simple to cook recipes all contributing to the effort in showing off the best in eating veggie.

While the week-long event is all about showing off how easy and enjoyable following a vegetarian diet can be, meat-eaters needn't be put off as there are plenty of tasty dishes and recipes to try which appeal to all.

Vegetarian restaurant Bundobust offers a delicious array of Indian street food, which is sure to satisfy both veggies and meat-eaters alike

Whether you've opted to follow a vegetarian diet for health benefits, personal preference, or you're simply curious about giving it a try, the week of Monday 14 May is the perfect opportunity to experience what veggie eating is all about.

Celebrating the week in Leeds

Leeds is brimming with both vegan and vegetarian friendly eateries, ensuring meat-free diners have plenty of options when it comes to eating out.

Here are a few of the best places to visit in the city for a satisfying meal.

Bundobust

This strictly no beef restaurant serves up a delicious array of Indian street food and craft beer with its own modern twist.

From tasty small plates to sharing combos, the dishes are vibrant and full of flavour, and they're all vegetarian-friendly.

Visit: 6 Mill Hill, LS1 5DQ - bundobust.com



Roots and Fruits

This small but bright vegetarian cafe in the Grand Arcade boasts a fine array of plant based options, with everything from salads and snacks, to hearty mains and cakes all on the menu, ensuring there's something to satisfy all tastes.

Visit: 10 Grand Arcade, City Centre, LS1 6PG - rootsandfruits.net



Humpit

Inspired from travels around the Mediterranean and the Middle East, this specialty restaurant serves hummus, falafel and pitas, and everything is plant-based, making it an a must visit for vegans and veggies.

Visit: Corn Exchange, Call Lane, LS1 7BR - humpit-hummus.com



Filmore and Union

With a reputation for serving the most nutritious and healthy food, veggie diners won’t be disappointed with the offering at Filmore and Union. Think bagels, soups, fresh salads and tangy fruit juices that are bursting with flavour.

Visit: 6 Harrogate Road, Moortown, LS17 6PX / 61 Market Place, Wetherby, LS22 6LN - filmoreandunion.com



Global Tribe Cafe

Serving high quality, fresh and homemade vegan, vegetarian and raw food, this vibrant and welcoming café is excellent for breakfast or lunch, with a host of light bites to heartier options, including healthy vegan burgers and fresh sandwiches.

Visit: 8 Swan Street, LS1 6LG - globaltribecafe.co.uk



Recipes to try

While there are a wealth of vegetarian-friendly eateries to enjoy, there's plenty of mouth-watering recipes you can whip up from your own kitchen.

From pizza muffins and Halloumi kebabs, to an indulgent chocolate orange cake, there's a great selection of easy to follow recipes you can try on the National Vegetarian Week website - perfect for a bit of inspiration to spice up your meals at home.