Spring has sprung with longer days and nights finally upon us.

The UK boasts beautiful locations to take advantage of traditional spring scenes from new born lambs, to flourishing trees and colourful flowers.

Top spot is Knaresbrorough

This spring, why not book a last minute cottage and tick somewhere new off your bucket list? UK holiday marketplace, Snaptrip, shares its roundup of the best hidden gems waiting to be discovered.

1. Knaresborough, Yorkshire

Whilst most people tend to visit the neighbouring town of Harrogate, the quintessential market town of Knaresborough is a hidden treasure and a must place to visit this spring. Home to England’s oldest attraction, Mother Shipton’s Cave, visitors won’t be stuck for things to do.

Alongside the 12th Century castle ruins, the bustling market offers a true taste of Yorkshire and has been running since 1310. For those wanting a more peaceful experience, the River Nidd running through the centre of Knaresborough offers stunning walks and more adventurous tourists can even hire a rowing boat.

2.Bodnant Garden, Wales

For flower enthusiasts, Bodnant Garden is a must place to visit this spring. The daffodil is the proud emblem of Wales, and the country is home to some of the most breath-taking gardens in the UK. Every year the daffodil display at Bodnant Garden grows, with a carpet of yellow covering the fields. The site is open to the public from January with its main show taking place in April, perfect timing for the Easter holidays!

3.Brownsea Island, Dorset

Located in Poole Harbour, Dorset, this stunning National Trust Island is famous for its red squirrels, wildlife and scouting. There are plenty of ways for visitors to sample UK island life with accommodation ranging from camping under the stars in a rustic treehouse to a more luxurious Victorian lodge. Visitors won’t be stuck for things to do with activities on the island including Easter egg hunts and outdoor adventure courses.

4.Over Owler Tor, Peak District

Heather season starts at the beginning of summer and one of the most dramatic settings to catch them is the view from Over Owler Tor in the Peak District. This secret gem provides the most wonderful spectacle over the peaks as the beauty of the heather moorland is contrasted by the millstone outcrops. The various paths available all have a slight gradient, making spring the perfect time to visit and make the most of the fresh air without overheating.

5.Loch Awe, Scotland

The name of this fresh water lake in Scotland speaks for itself! Between the historic castle ruins and the world-class trout fishing, this Loch is an undiscovered beauty and will not disappoint. The baronian-style village of Loch Awe lies at the end of the lake and has a chapel, railway station and streamer pier. Stretching out for 25 miles in Argyll and Bute, this unsung beauty is the longest of the Scottish lakes and is often overlooked in favour of Loch Lomond and Loch Ness.

For places to stay near these hidden gems, visit: www.snaptrip.com