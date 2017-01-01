Pontefract and Castleford Express

Search

Poet in residence at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

News
Nicola Adams, pictured in Leeds, will receive an OBE.

Team GB lead the way in New Year Honours list

News 1

Bike ride in memory of Wakefield fire victims

News
Light showers
5c
0c

Forecast: More cold weather on the way for New Year in Yorkshire

News 2

LETTER: Scrap parking permits to fund school patrols

News 1

Supermarket bakery to be rebuilt?

News

CCTV captured moment shots fired at police in Bradford

Crime 1

Call for people to use ambulances wisely over New Year

News 2

Motorway link could be built in the next decade

News
Max Litchfield

Swimmer Max looks back on his breakthrough year

More Sport
Pontefract's James Willstrop returned to top world form. Picture: Steve Line.SquashPics.com

Todd’s USA title success rounds off great year for Pontefract

More Sport
Leeds hospital worker Carina Galsim aiming to prove she is just the tonic to win Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition

VIDEO: Hospital theatre singer is 'Kim-tastic' tonic for our talent competition

Whats on 3
15 April 2016 ....... A mock of the Bronte Parsonage being buills on Penistone Hill Haworth for Sally Wainwright's TV drama being filmed this spring. Picture by Tony Johnson

Recreating the parsonage for Sally Wainwright’s new Brontë drama

News 2
It's elementary! The Sherlocks are hitting the big time with record deal

South Yorkshire Radio 1 stars The Sherlocks sign record deal

Whats on 6

Christmas stories from the archives: One Leeds child will have a cold Christmas lunch

Arts

Christmas stories from the archives: A Leeds port of call

Arts 1