Get on your bike and head down to Nostell

Keen to get back in the saddle but need a bit of gentle encouragement?

Regular, easy-going cycle rides, ideal for beginners, families and those wanting to build their confidence, are being held at National Trust Nostell this autumn,

The ride uses traffic free routes and some quiet roads and lasts around three hours, including a stop for refreshments.

Cyclists can meet in front of Nostell Priory house for the next ride at 10.15am on Sunday. October 15.

And don’t be put off if you don’t own your own bike - there are a number available to borrow, free of charge. Get one by booking in advance at info@cycling-wakefield.org.uk.

The event is organised by the Wakefield District Cycling Forum. You can call 01924 240180 for more information or for other events.