100 holiday homes for Pugneys Country Park?

A HOLIDAY park of up to 100 wooden lodges could be built close to the banks of Pugneys Country Park.

Developer, Pugneys Park Lodges, wants to create the lodge park on an area of land between the lake and the Asda site.

Pugneys Country Park, Wakefield. w319c443

And subject to planning permission, the scheme could see around 100 specially designed timber lodges built.

It will also bring jobs and tourists to city according to both Wakefield Council and the developer.

On Tuesday Wakefield Council’s Cabinet decided they ‘were in agreement’ to lease the land to develop the lodge park at Pugneys.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: “This is fantastic news for the district, offering tourists and visitors unique accommodation in a beautiful setting.

“The lodge park would be ideally placed for the amazing cultural offer we have in the district, including the excellent facilities at Pugneys water sports centre and Country Park.

“It is also ideally placed to access the beautiful Yorkshire Sculpture Park and the award-winning Hepworth Wakefield gallery, recently named the prestigious Art Fund museum of the year.

“The lodges will add to the exciting offer we already have and help to further boost investment and growth in the district.”

Each of the lodges would be a high-quality, self-catering holiday home.

There will be both single and family lodges.

A spokesperson from Pugneys Park Lodges said: “Pugneys is a fantastic facility in Wakefield, already offering a variety of sports and recreational facilities.

“The footfall has been increasing year on year, making this a great location to promote this type of offer and broaden the range of opportunities at the site.

“The development will provide employment opportunities and the involvement of local suppliers of goods and services, helping to promote and support the local economy in Wakefield.”

In 2015 Pugneys was relaunched with new attractions as part of the council’scommercialsiation for the park .