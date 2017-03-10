A special gift for ‘my poorly pal’

An eight-year-old schoolgirl has raised more than £700 to pay for medical treatment for her close friend.

Lottie Howitt, of Newton Hill, was desperate to help pal Amelia Qadeer, who has Cerebral Palsy and progressive intestinal failure. The youngster requires specialist rehabilitation to help relieve her pain and her mum Shabnam Nazir is dedicated to raising money to cover the costs.

But the family were dealt a devastating blow when burglars broke into their home last November and stole £5,000 which was to be used to fund Amelia’s therapy.

Lottie’s mum Kath Howitt said: “When Lottie heard about the burglary she was really upset. She asked if we could sell all her toys and give the money to Amelia. She was desperate to help.”

Instead Mrs Howitt helped her sports-loving daughter to plan a 10 mile sponsored triathlon.

Lottie completed a one mile swim at Sun Lane Leisure Centre, a 5.5 mile cycle around Nostell priory and a 3.5 mile run at Pugneys Country Park.

Mrs Howitt said: “Lottie just genuinely wanted to help because she thinks the world of Amelia.

“For an eight-year-old to do a 10 mile triathlon is a big achievement but more so I am really proud that Lottie has a really big heart.

“I think Shabnam is a bit overwhelmed by it all and is really touched by Lottie’s generosity.”