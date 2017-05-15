Child airlifted to hospital after building fall at old pit site

A boy was airlifted to hospital after he fell from a derelict structure at an old pit site in Wakefield.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, West Yorkshire Police Response officers and officers from the Wakefield Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, attended the incident at Havercroft on Friday May 12.

The boy is believed to have fallen from a high wall at the old pit site on Tup Lane, sustaining injuries.

PCSO Colin Starford said: ”It is important that children don’t play on any buildings or high walls as they are unsafe.

“This can also be trespass and you may also find yourself in trouble with the police and your parents.

“We ask that young people don’t enter such sites for their own safety. We also wish the child involved a speedy recovery.”

After the helicopter had airlifted the child to hospital, PC Battye & PCSO Starford located the wall with the help of some local young people and had the danger area secured by Wakefield Council and Engie.