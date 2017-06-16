Police arrest Castleford man wanted over Scarborough robbery

Detectives investigating a robbery in Scarborough arrested a man from Castleford.

North Yorkshire Police today said the 33-year-old was being held in police custody.

The force had issued an appeal for information on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation in the robbery.

Officers had wanted to speak to the man who was believed to be in West Yorkshire or one of a number of Yorkshire coastal towns.

A spokesman said today: "Police can confirm that the wanted man has been located and arrested and currently remains in police custody.

"We would like to sincerely thank the media and members of the public for their help with this investigation."