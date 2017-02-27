Yorkshire weather: Storm Ewan downgraded but warning still in place as temperatures are set to plummet

Warnings for snow, ice and wind across parts of the UK have been downgraded because Storm Ewan was not as strong as expected.

The Met Office had warnings in place for heavy rain, high winds and ice in Northern Ireland, Scotland and parts of north-west Wales and northern England, after predicting a low pressure system would move across the country on Monday and Tuesday.

However, after Storm Ewan’s impact was less than expected, those warnings have been removed.

A Yellow Warning does still remain for Yorkshire as forecasters predict some very icy conditions for Tuesday morning.

The Met Office states: “Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice. The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate,”

Forecasters named Ewan when a “developing wave” of wind looked as though it could turn into a low pressure system. In the end, Ewan formed no such system - the extent of the damage was from high winds on the south coast.

Liz Walsh, forecaster at Met Eireann, said the worst was over by 3pm on Sunday, with the highest gust recorded at around 90km/h.

She said: “To be honest, he didn’t end up being as strong as we forecast.” The storm was named Ewan as is protocol when amber weather warnings are put in place. It comes after Storm Doris caused travel disruption, damaged buildings and sent debris flying.

Tahnie Martin, 29, who worked at the University of Wolverhampton, was killed in Wolverhampton city centre after being struck by flying debris.

Storms with the potential to cause a substantial impact are named by the Met Office and Met Eireann, moving through the alphabet.

The first was named Abigail in November 2015, after members of the public suggested monikers for the “name our storms” project. Forecasters are now in their second run through the alphabet. After Ewan, Britons can expect to hear of Fleur and Gabriel.

Here is the forecast for the week ahead:

Today:

Some sunny spells mixed with occasional heavy showers of rain, with sleet and snow across hills, and a risk of hail and thunder. Feeling cold in brisk winds, although easing later. Maximum Temperature 8 °C. Tonight:

Most places becoming dry with clear spells and a frost forming widely. Isolated wintry showers are possible, mainly over Pennines, perhaps becoming more persistent here towards dawn. Minimum Temperature -2 °C.

Tuesday:

Cold with an early frost and icy patches. Periods of rain or sleet are forecast, with snow on high ground. Often cloudy with only brief brighter periods. Maximum Temperature 7 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Cold, early frost on Wednesday, occasional sunny with wintry showers. Rain spreading east on Thursday, with sleet or snow on high ground. Mainly dry, occasionally sunny, but cold on Friday.