Balaclava-clad thugs pulled woman from her car outside country pub

Balaclava-clad men pulled a lone woman from her car outside a countryside pub and snatched her jewellery.

Police are looking for around five men in connection with the “nasty attack” in the Kaye Arms car park on Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, at 6.30pm yesterday.

The victim was travelling alone in her car along Wakefield Road when she saw a green Nissan Terrano being driven erratically behind her.

She then pulled into the car park of the Kaye Arms and the Nissan Terrano followed her and drove into her vehicle.

The men pulled her out of the car and stole jewellery from her before fleeing along Wakefield Road.

Their Nissan was then abandoned a couple of minutes later in a car park at the Lepton Liberal Working Mens Club, also on Wakefield Road.

The culprits then made off through nearby woods and on to the Morrisons car park.

DS Scott Hartley of Kirklees CID said: “This was a particularly nasty attack on a woman simply going about her daily business.

“It was also committed in broad day light in a busy area.

“I am confident people will have seen either the incident itself in the pub car park or the vehicle being abandoned a few miles away.

“There will have also been people who will have been doing their shopping in the Morrisons car park who could have seen people coming out of the woods that are next to the site.”

The woman was left with minor injuries.

She did not require hospital treatment

Police now want to speak to the men in connection with the incident.

They are all described as white, aged between 20 and 30 and wearing balaclavas.

It is thought that the vehicle passed through the Wakefield and Leeds areas.

If you have information contact police on 101 quoting log 1430 of August 30.