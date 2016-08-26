Care home ‘not keeping people safe,’ says watchdog

A care home has been put in special measures after a watchdog found it was not keeping vulnerable people safe.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has deemed Millfields Residential Home in Pontefract inadequate in all areas.

During a visit between May 31 and June 3, inspectors found that there was no lock the front door and bedroom doors were left open when people were using commodes.

Debbie Westhead, deputy chief inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said: “We were very concerned that vulnerable people using this service were not being kept safe in the most basic of ways.”

The home provides accommodation, personal care and support for up to 38 older people, some of whom might also have a physical disability and or dementia.

A new CQC report states there was no lock on the front door and a glass panel in an external fire door was smashed.

It reads: “On the second day of our inspection we were able to walk in to the building and walk around unchallenged for 15 minutes.”

Equipment and furniture in the home was in need of repair and stains were discovered, it states.

Inspectors said that there was a lack of cleanliness and also a bad smell throughout the building.

People were not supervised sufficiently when taking medications, they added.

And inspectors said people were not treated with dignity and respect – bedroom doors were left open while people used commodes.

The report adds: “We saw people were being supported to get dressed before five am and then getting back into bed in their day clothes.”

