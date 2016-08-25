Woman seriously injured in M1 crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Wakefield left a woman with serious injuries.

The incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at 4.30pm at junction 41 of the M1 northbound.

A grey Honda Civic was exiting the motorway when the collision took place.

A 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Anyone who has any information or saw the vehicle involved prior to the collision is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1281 of 24 August.