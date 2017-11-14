Long-serving headmaster of Pontefract school passes away, aged 90

A long-serving headmaster who oversaw the education of thousands of pupils spanning three decades has passed away at the age of 90.

Bryn Haworth, who was in charge at Carleton High School from 1969 to 1986, had been suffering from dementia and died in Pinderfields Hospital recently.

Originally from Huddersfield, he underwent teacher training in London before plying his trade at schools in Yorkshire and the West Midlands before being offered the top role at Pontefract Boys’ Secondary Modern, which eventually became Carleton High School.

During his time at headmaster he started an exchange programme in the early 1970s with schools in the Unite states, which was unheard of at the time.

As an excellent athlete during his younger years, he was always keen for students to participate in outdoor activities.

He was a dedicated member of the Rotary Club and a member of Pontefract Golf Club.

His daughter Caroline paid tribute, saying: “He always went that extra mile for people, but he was a disciplinarian. He would always wear his scholar’s gown so he was given the nickname ‘Batman’ by the pupils, which always made us laugh. He was an absolute gentleman , polite, civic and courteous.

“He was very well known and a lot of people remembered him - we were always amazed how many people would stop him in the street. He was in Carleton Court Care Home and there were members of staff that remembered there as well.”

He is survived by his wife, Doreen, their three daughters Caroline, Sally and Virginia and his six grandchildren.

His funeral will be held at St Michael’s Parish Church, Carleton, tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15 at 2.30pm.