Man banned from city centre for persistent anti-social behaviour

A man could be sent to prison for entering Wakefield city centre after being issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order.

James McMaster, 56, is also banned from drinking alcohol in public and threatening others, under the order which was served at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on January 6.

And if he breaches the conditions, he could be jailed.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield District Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are an important tool in reducing anti-social behaviour across Wakefield.

“James McMaster has been involved in persistent anti-social behaviour and offending involving alcohol a Wakefield for some time now and his actions have caused distress to other members of the public.

“The terms of this order are necessary to prevent further acts of anti-social behaviour whilst still allowing him to access support and advice from the services within the city centre.

“If he breaches the terms of this order he will have committed a crime and could find himself facing a prison sentence.”

The order specifies that he must not:

- Engage in behaviour or use language which is likely to be threatening, abusive or insulting to others, or incite or encourage other people to do so in the entire Wakefield Council area

- Drink alcohol or be in possession of an open alcoholic drink in a public place or be found drunk in a public place

- Enter the area of Wakefield city centre bordered by Jacobs Well Lane, George Steet, Bond Street, Queen Street and Peterson Road/Stanley Road, except for pre-arranged appointments or when travelling as a passenger in a taxi or on public transport

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said: “Working closely with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, we applied to the court for the Criminal Behaviour Order following investigations into reports of anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

“We hope this result sends out a strong message to others that anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in our district and that action will be taken against offenders.”