MasterChef pops up fine dining restaurant

A quarter-finalist from a TV cooking contest has announced his first fresh pasta night in Ossett.

Chris Hale, 29, who starred in this year’s BBC’s MasterChef is preparing to treat the paying public to a tempting menu of fine Italian Cuisine.

There’ll be champagne and canapés, hand-made tortellini, Rotolo and his famous dessert from this year’s MasterChef which comprises of home-made ice cream, tempered chocolate served with hot caramel sauce.

Chris, from Sandal, who has launched Pop Up North since starring in the popular TV show, said: “Our last pop-up restaurant was a sell-out success. We served up a five-course taster barbecue menu.

“Each menu we deliver is different and exciting. And this latest pop-up is all about authentic Italian food.”

He uses the best fresh local produce to transform into his fine dining feasts.

The Pasta Fresca Pop-Up takes place at Café Vie, Thompsons Yard, WF5 8BH, Ossett on Saturday September 17 from 7.15pm. Tickets cost £30pp and are available by going to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pop-up-north-presents-pasta-fresca-tickets-27275299154

Or for more information, email chrishale99@hotmail.co.uk or call 07899767279.