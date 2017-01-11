Singletons wanted for Channel 4’s Naked Attraction dating show

If you don’t mind showing your bare bum on national television in a bid to find true love apply to be on the new series of Channel 4’s Naked Attraction.

Not for the easily offended, Naked Attraction aims to let daters pick a mate just using their raw primal instincts − by analyzing potential dates based on their naked body.

If you’ve exhausted every other dating option then consider applying to the open contestant call by Studio Lambert, who are the makers of BAFTA award-winning Gogglebox and Tattoo Fixers.

There is no limit on gender, sexuality or body type, but plenty of body confidence would probably help for this dating show.

If you’re interested in getting your kit off to find true love email your name, phone number, a bit about yourself and a photo to: nakedattraction@studiolambert.com.