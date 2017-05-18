Conservatives in Wakefield on way to manifesto launch

Members of the Tory cabinet passed through Wakefield this morning on the way to the party’s manifesto launch.

There was a heavy police presence at Westgate railway station earlier as they were heading up on the train from London.

Then Boris Johnson was among cabinet members seen getting off the train and boarding a blue bus outside the station at around 9.30am.

The Conservatives will launch their manifesto in Yorkshire later.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire Party, which is campaigning for devolution and greater spending powers for the county, will set out their plans in Wakefield later today.

Labour launched their manifesto in Bradford on Tuesday.