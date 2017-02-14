School celebrates after finally receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted report

A school that has spent years struggling to improve can now celebrate after finally achieving a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted.

De Lacy Academy in Knottingley has spent years being told it required improvement by the education watchdog but has finally reached the acceptable level.

Headteacher Chris McCall described it as a ‘historic event’ after years of hard work.

Mr McCall, who only joined the Middle Lane school last month, heaped praise on staff, students and parents alike for their efforts but has not been surprised by the most recent findings.

He said: “From my first day I recognised the extreme commitment of the staff and the maturity, dedication and passion for learning of our students.

“At De Lacy there is a palpable desire to change lives through education and to ensure that we equip every learner with the skills and values they need.

“The parents I speak with on a regular basis have certainly played a significant part in the academy’s journey.

“They have supported us in our desire to achieve the highest possible standards of behaviour, uniform and home learning.

“They, like me see this inspection as just the start, we will not be satisfied until we are outstanding.

“We have a shared belief that it is quality education that brings about local, then regional and then national aspiration.”

Chair of the school’s education advisory board, Roger Dawson, added “The latest Ofsted judgement is a tremendous tribute to the hard work of all members of staff and to the dedication of our students.”

Formerly Knottingley High, the school was converted to an academy in 2012, becoming part of the Delta Academies Trust .

But during its first Ofsted inspection as an academy months later, the outcome was less than impressive.

Having been told it must do better, the next full visit in 2015 saw pockets of improvement, but the school was still not judged to be ‘good’ overall.

Following an inspection at the end of last month, the school is now ‘good’ in all key areas.

This includes the effectiveness of the leadership and management, the quality of teaching, the personal development and behaviour of the pupils and the outcome for them.

The report said the school had made ‘strong progress’ in a number of areas which impressed the four-strong team of inspectors.

The school has now set its sights on reaching the pinnacle level - to be judged as ‘outstanding’.

Ofsted has said to achieve the feat there must be some further improvement in teaching, further develop reading and writing in some areas and increase pupils’ attendance, which remains below average.