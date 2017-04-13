Tickets up for grabs for Gap Year show

Much-loved festival Long Division will not go ahead this year, while organisers take a break to rethink the popular event.

But the district will not be left without a musical offering, as artists have signed up for a Long Division Gap Year show on June 10.

Festival organisers, Wakefield Arts Partnership and Come Play With Me will host the event at St Austin’s Theatre in Wakefield.

And they have revealed the first band in the line-up is Castleford’s Allusondrugs.

To sign up for one of a limited number of free tickets, visit www.musicglue.com/long-division-2017