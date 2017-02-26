Biker, 70, suffered broken arm in Wakefield village crash

A BIKER aged 70 suffered a broken arm when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in collision with a car in the village of Newmillerdam near Wakefield today.

Police said the BMW motorcycle was involved in collision with a Ford Focus on Barnsley Road near the Fox and Hounds pub in Newmillerdam at around 11.30am today.(Sun Feb 26)

PhotO: West Yorks Police RPU

The 70-year-old motorcyclist suffered a broken arm in the collision and was taken to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield for treatment.

The 81-year-old woman who was driving the Ford Focus was cut free from the wreckage by firefighters.

Police said she was not seriously injured and did not need hospital treatment.