How will bus and train services in Leeds and West Yorkshire be affected on August Bank Holiday weekend?

Rail and bus passengers are being reminded about changes to normal services in Leeds and West Yorkshire this weekend.

Yorkshire Combined Authority said normal bus services will run on Saturday and Sunday but on Bank Holiday Monday, buses will mostly run a Sunday timetable.

Some services in east Leeds may be delayed or diverted until Leeds Festival winds down on Bank Holiday Monday.

Yorkshire Coastliner services towards Tadcaster and York will be diverted away from the A64, and Leeds-bound services will be diverted between 9pm and 11.30pm on Sunday evening.

Click here for full details of buses running to and from the site in Bramham back to Leeds city centre, Seacroft and York.

Services 10 (Temple Newsam), 906 (Hebden Bridge) will run on all three days and DalesBus services will run on Monday.

Elland Road Park and Ride will be open throughout the Bank Holiday weekend with a Sunday service on Monday.

Local rail services will operate normal timetables although services in some parts of the country may be affected by engineering works.

AccessBus, the door-to-door, dial-a-ride service for people unable to use conventional bus services will run as normal on Saturday and Sunday but will not run on Monday 28 August.

On Monday, a number of Leeds bus services will be diverted due to the 50th Leeds West Indian Carnival.

Off-peak fares, concessions for Young People and free travel for English National Concessionary Travel Scheme pass-holders apply all day on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

This also means people can take advantage of money-saving DayRover tickets, which can enable a group of up to five to explore West Yorkshire by bus and train for just £12.20, all day.

MetroLine will be available on 0113 245 7676 between 7am and 10pm throughout the weekend and live travel updates will be available @MetroTravelNews on Twitter.

Visit www.nationalrail.co.uk for live information on train services.