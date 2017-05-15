Video: Women turn Wakefield’s Thornes Park pink in Race for Life

Tutus, leg warmers, face paint, T-shirts, wristbands and trainers. Women and girls went all out with pink clothing when they joined in the fight against cancer in Wakefield.

Nearly 2,000 people took part in three Cancer Research Race for Life events at Thornes Park this weekend.

It began on Saturday morning with Pretty Muddy, a 5km non-competitive route with obstacles, held in the city for the first time.

Women tackled a 5k route hurdles, cargo nets, tunnels and a bouncy slide, complete with lots of sludge.

More than 1,000 fundraisers turned the park pink again on Sunday morning, for the Race for Life 5km and 10km runs.

Among them was Barbara Robinson who was taking part in memory of her daughter Ceri, who died of breast cancer.

She completed the event with her daughters Lucy and Sally.

Barbara said: “Being there as a mum, stroking your daughter’s hand saying it’s alright darling if you want to go to sleep, go to sleep and all the time not wanting her to. This is for Ceri.”

Race for Life events, run in partnership with Tesco are a series of women-only 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, marathon and hiking challenges which raise millions of pounds every year to help fund ground-breaking research into the disease.